The Essays of Frater Achad: 100th Monkey Press Book Store

A limited hand-bound edition of a series of rare, hard to find, essays written by Frater Achad. Edition limited to 75 numbered copies.

In 1923 Frater Achad (Charles Stansfeld Jones) wrote a series of rare, hard to find, essays for the short-lived, Los Angeles magazine, Occult Press Review. He first became involved with the magazine with the February-March issue and continued his involvement throughout 1923. Besides contributing five articles to the magazine he also developed a new cover design and became a contributing editor. Some of the articles he contributed included “Gambling with the World” and “Initiation.” Rounding out this book are an additional two articles he provided in 1923 & 1924 to the British magazine, the Occult Review.

Each book is bound by hand and measures 8 1/2” x 11”. 55 pages. Printed in blue and black on acid-free, 24 lb. Royal Laid paper specifically chosen for this edition. Bound using a stab style binding with a soft, acid-free, wraparound white paper cover with gold threads. The spine is wrapped in a red faux suede material.

The book includes graphics of each of the original covers of the magazines containing Frater Achad’s articles. It also includes a graphic of his “Wheel of the Tarot.”

As an added bonus, each book comes with a 5 1/2” x 8 1/2” hand-bound copy of Frater Achad’s essay entitled “Thinking Backwards” bound in matching paper.

Included with each book is a handsome bookplate and bookmark.

Price: US $22.95

