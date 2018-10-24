The Great Beast and The Librarian Wombourne Library is braced for a night of revelations and spine-chilling horror when authors Ian Thornton and A G Smith team up to bring you a terrifying evening of readings. Ian Thornton, author of the Kirkus star award-winning The Great and Calamitous Tale of Johan Thoms, will introduce and read from his new book, The Deaths and Afterlife of Aleister Crowley, a thrilling novelisation of the life and afterlife of one of Britain’s most controversial historical characters.

“Crowley is back. He is alive in Shangri La and planning a return to save the world from a dystopian and Orwellian crackdown. Before he leaves, he tells the real story of his life; how he was neither Satanist nor murderer. These were disguises encouraged by Churchill and his pals at MI-1 to allow the Great Beast to run amok, using the Occult as leverage, behind German lines in two wars. Crowley was truly the Scarlet Pimpernel of the twentieth century. And now he will return to spark his love generation into a revolution and claim his true throne; that of a god.” – Ian Thornton

A G Smith has been entertaining Staffordshire audiences for almost ten years now with readings of his ghost stories. In 2017 A G Smith’s ‘An Evening of Delectable Terror’ played to packed theatres in London and Birmingham drawing rave reviews and praise from BBC Dragon’s Den star Piers Linney and legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant.

In 2018 A G Smith’s new play ‘The Walpurgisnacht Hauntings’ is continuing a sold out run. “I am honoured to share the stage with Ian Thornton who is a writer of such immense talent. Johan Thoms is a stunning debut novel and I really can’t wait to see what he has in store for us with Aleister Crowley. I will be stepping back in to the shoes of my creation, The Librarian, to bring you a terrifying conclusion to this unique evening. Be prepared to lose sleep.” – A.G. Smith

The evening commences at 7.15pm (doors open at 7:00pm) and includes an interval with refreshments. Booking is ESSENTIAL because the event is expected to book up quickly. Wombourne Library Wednesday 28th November 7:15pm – 9:30pm FREE Ages 13+ Tickets are FREE for this special event, we are accepting donations for refreshments, but tickets must be booked at Wombourne Library or you can telephone: 01902 506055 and reserve your seat.