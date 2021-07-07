The Holy Books of the A.’.A.’. is now available for order in Finland, Sweden, and Norway.
- https://adlibris.com/…/the-holy-books-of-the-aa… [Finland]
- https://www.adlibris.com/…/the-holy-books-of-the-aa… [Sweden]
- https://www.adlibris.com/…/the-holy-books-of-the-aa… [Norway]
This is the first and only “red letter reference edition” of the Holy Books of the Great White Brotherhood.
Features include:
- Smyth-sewn and bound in soft Italian imitation leather;
- Printed in black and red on heavy octavo Quran paper;
- Rounded corners and red page edges on all sides;
- A black double-sided satin ribbon marker;
- Two-column format with a 10pt Roman typeface;
- Cross-references between all “Class A” texts;
- Brand-new critical apparatus to Libri CCXX and CDXVIII;
- A legible reproduction of the holograph MS of Liber Legis;
- No Egyptian portals, post-Crowley imprimaturs, or unclassified comments to distract the reader.
Hi. Is there anywhere this can be bought if they’re in the UK? I am very interested to get this!