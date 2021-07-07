The Holy Books of the A.’.A.’.

The Holy Books of the A.’.A.’. is now available for order in Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

This is the first and only “red letter reference edition” of the Holy Books of the Great White Brotherhood.

Features include:

  • Smyth-sewn and bound in soft Italian imitation leather;
  • Printed in black and red on heavy octavo Quran paper;
  • Rounded corners and red page edges on all sides;
  • A black double-sided satin ribbon marker;
  • Two-column format with a 10pt Roman typeface;
  • Cross-references between all “Class A” texts;
  • Brand-new critical apparatus to Libri CCXX and CDXVIII;
  • A legible reproduction of the holograph MS of Liber Legis;
  • No Egyptian portals, post-Crowley imprimaturs, or unclassified comments to distract the reader.
