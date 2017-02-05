The LAShTAL Shop offers items from the private archive of the owner and editor of LAShTAL.COM.

Three items kick the proceedings off: a unique first edition copy of J F C Fuller’s ‘The Star In The West’, signed by Fuller and signed & inscribed by Aleister Crowley; a ‘Witch Queen’ paperback classic; and a golden copy of ‘A Gathering Of Masks’.

A proportion of the proceeds from each sale – and all the proceeds from sales of items received for review – will be used to help with funding the hosting and development of the site.

