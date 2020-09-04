The Quietus | Savage Pencil on the Underside of Edwardian Culture

Legendary comic book artist and writer Savage Pencil discusses three Edwardian underground figures: Montague Summers, Austin Osman Spare and Louis Wain… From his ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Zoo’ series for Sounds in the 1970s, to designing artwork for the likes of Sonic Youth, Sunn O))), The Fall and Current 93, under the name Savage Pencil he has established a wild, hallucinatory style – a trip that’s equal parts hilarious and terrifying.
Source: The Quietus | Features | Things I Have Learned | Savage Pencil On The Underside Of Edwardian Culture
