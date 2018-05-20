Some very interesting remarks in this article…

Suddenly Bishop Michael curry was preaching at me, emphatically, about the power of love. ‘Love is the way.’ My friend, an atheist, tried to interject and be cynical, and I slapped him on the hand and said, ‘You are ruining this for me!’ I’m sure my eyes were wide, like a cherub on a chapel wall. He was emphatic, soulful and best of all, fearless.

When love is the way — unselfish, sacrificial, redemptive, when love is the way. Then no child would go to bed hungry in this world ever again. When love is the way. We will let justice roll down like a mighty stream and righteousness like an ever flowing brook. When love is the way poverty will become history. When love is the way the earth will become a sanctuary. When love is the way we will lay down our swords and shields down by the riverside to study war no more.

By the end of the coverage I looked around at the scene, which I had created with my friend: two pizza boxes in front of us, and tea cups, soda water bottles, blankets, cardigans, ashtrays, books in piles on every available surface. The scene is like a rumpus room taken over by two delinquent teenagers who are unhealthily binge watching a Netflix series, or also maybe like the carnage of some kind of sacred celebrity worshipping ritual.