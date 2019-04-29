The Satanic Temple has Been Recognized as a Church by the IRS

In a historic move today, The Satanic Temple has been recognized as an official church by the IRS. This is the first time that any religious organization under a Satanic heading has been given this distinction in the US.

This gives the church, which began as a socio-political organization, a host of benefits to aid in their quest to insure the separation of church and state. It will also aid their constant quest to underline the fact that religious freedom means freedom for all religions, not just those of Judeo-Christian lineage.