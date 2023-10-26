The Spectator: A beginner’s guide to witchcraft

The Museum of Witchcraft and Magic, grew out of the personal collection of Cecil Williamson, neo-pagan warlock and MI6 agent. Oddly, the ‘career opportunities’ section of the Exeter prospectus mentions museums and academia but not espionage, although there has always been a connection and – Bob hints heavily – there still is. When I drive into Boscastle village, the valley is covered by mist rolling in from the sea. I feel, not for the first time in Cornwall, that I am in the opening scene of a folk-horror movie.

The museum’s exhibits are eclectic – from Crowley’s wand to mass-produced pin cushions for sticking pins into the Kaiser’s arse to help the war effort.