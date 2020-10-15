The Static Alignments | Jerusalem Press

Exciting news from Jerusalem Press:

Featuring detailed notes transcribed by Frank Letchford from his advanced lessons in portraiture, [The Static Alignments] is an indispensable resource for anyone wishing to gain an intimate understanding of Spare’s work practice. Letchford studied the myriad principles underlying Spare’s rich and varied art production.

Spare’s preferred materials and theories on how best to produce drawings by exploiting photography are complemented by art-historical wisdom. Spare’s devotion to geometry is revealed by William Wallace in relation to Dürer, the Occult, and to Spare’s monogram, early drawings, and late aphorisms. Richly illustrated throughout with as yet unseen works and abundantly annotated with endnotes and Appendix.