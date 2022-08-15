Despite its Cannes premiere, Chemical Wedding came and went without much noise. Part of this could be down to the fact that ‘torture porn’ was the biggest trend in horror movies at the time, with a new Saw movie seemingly arriving every year. But it’s mainly because the film is a bit of a stinker. Even today, its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes sits at a lowly 30 per cent.
Source: “The first transmission of semen by fax”: the story of Bruce Dickinson’s batsh*t crazy horror movie Chemical Wedding | Louder