Very pleased to see the announcement of a new edition of Martin P Starr’s excellent book, ‘The Unknown God’. Due for publication in February 2024.
The Unknown God is the first documentary study of Thelema, a twentieth-century religious movement in the magical family, founded by the occultist, poet, and prophet of a new age of personal freedom, Aleister Crowley (1875-1947).
Source: The Unknown God – Martin P. Starr – Oxford University Press
Very glad to see a second edition of this book is impending, which I gather has a new chapter. I found this book particularly useful for the wealth of information about Achad’s biography and development when I was in the final stages of preparing The Incoming of the Aeon of Maat for publication.
