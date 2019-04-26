The expanded Third Impression of ‘The Wickedest Books in the World: Confessions of an Aleister Crowley Bibliophile’ by Blair Mackenzie Blake is now available. The new limited edition (200 copies) is a sumptuously produced hardcover that contains an updated author’s preface as well as a number of additional full-colour glossy photos (and associated captions and comments) of the Crowley rarities that were added to the private collections of the author (Blair MacKenzie Blake) and Danny Carey since the 1st impression in 2008 and 2nd impression in 2011.

The first 156 copies of the 2019 impression come with a decorative card signed by Blair MacKenzie Blake and Danny Carey.

http://shop.dannycarey.org/newly-expanded-3rd-impression-of-the-wickedest-books/

WRITTEN by BLAIR MacKENZIE BLAKE

FOREWORD by DANNY CAREY

PHOTOGRAPHY by DUNCAN BLAKE