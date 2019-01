“A Warning to Australia: DEVIL WORSHIP HERE!” read the headlines, next to the image of a thin woman with unkempt hair, pencil-thin arched eyebrows and a focused scowl. Her name was Rosaleen Norton, “Roie” to those who knew her, a New Zealand-born artist and witch who made her home in Darlinghurst, near Sydney’s Kings Cross, in the 1940s and ’50s scandalising the conservative establishment.