New from 100th Monkey Press…

Aleister Crowley: The Wizard Way

The latest book in our series is a deluxe edition of Aleister Crowley’s poem “The Wizard Way”. Available in a very limited hand-bound edition of only 150 copies. Price: US $18.95

Aleister Crowley’s poem “The Wizard Way” was first published in the 21 March 1909 edition of The Equinox, Vol. I, No. 1.

Each book is bound by hand and measures 6” x 11”. 46 pages. Printed on high quality 70 pound text weight, acid-free, Neenah Environmental paper specifically chosen for this edition. The cover consists of a black fabric shot through with gold fibers and is bound using a stab style with the spine incorporating textured strips. The text is set in an Andalus font and features numerous decorative graphics throughout based on the Rider-Waite Tarot deck.

As an added bonus, each book includes a hand-bound copy of Crowley’s “The Evocation.”

Included with each book is a handsome bookplate and bookmark.

Edition limited to 150 numbered copies.