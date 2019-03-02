Time To Reassess The World View Of The Notorious Occultist | AMFM Magazine.tv

March 2, 2019 0 Comments

Tobias Churton on Aleister Crowley:

Some people may come to Crowley through rock n roll. Led Zeppelin III (1971) had “Do what thou wilt” inscribed on its run-out groove, if memory serves, and I suppose this gave the music a kind of free-form, libertarian rationale. However “Do what thou wilt” does not mean “Do as thou wilt”, so people in search of mere kicks of self-indulgence might be disappointed when they discover Crowley was a stickler for discipline!

Source: ALEISTER CROWLEY: Time To Reassess The World View Of The Notorious Occultist | AMFM Magazine.tv

