Thelema, NOW! has posted a new episode, welcoming Tobias Churton. A world authority on Gnostic spirituality, Churton is Britain’s leading scholar in the field of Western Esotericism. Host Harper Feist and he discuss his latest book, Aleister Crowley in Paris Sex, Art, and Magick in the City of Light, is his sixth devoted to the Prophet of the Lovely Star, a series which began with Aleister Crowley: The Biography.