Treadwell’s Bookshop Reopening

Great news from the delightful Treadwell’s bookshop in London…

From Tuesday the 18th of May, our doors will be open from 12 – 6 pm, Tuesday to Saturday to seekers, sorcerers, sybils and people who’ve wandered in by mistake. It’s been such a long and arduous year, and we couldn’t have done it without your phenomenal support.

We once again have in-person tarot readings on Friday afternoons with Tero, by advanced booking. Starting on Thursday 20th, we are having a giant secondhand book sale, too — plenty of general history, culture and literature for under £5.

Our online events are remaining, as we’re so happy to have been able to offer more accessible content and are committed to continue doing so.

We are so passionate about the space we hold for the enchanted and esoteric here, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue our work thanks to you, our amazing global Treadwell’s family. Welcome back.