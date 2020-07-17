Unravel the symbols of ancient Egypt

Thanks to the new Google Arts & Culture tool Fabricius, anyone can interactively discover this fascinating language by means of three dedicated gateways:

First, you can “Learn” about the language of ancient Egypt by following a short educational introduction in six easy steps. Secondly, Fabricius invites you to “Play” and translate your own words and messages into hieroglyphics ready to be shared with your friends and family.

With the help of “Fabricius,” a tool using the power of ML, you can learn about ancient hieroglyphics, decode and even write in them.