Inspired by the serialized works of authors as diverse as Charles Dickens, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Alexander Dumas and many others, as well as being informed by the private and public works of Kenneth Grant, Michael Bertiaux and the Golden Dawn, Von Zos is pleased to announce a series of talismans by Hagen von Tulien to be released sequentially over a period of four months.

Each talisman is printed as an authentic giclée on archival paper housed in a protective booklet and is blind-stamped with the artist’s personal sigil.

The first is available Thursday, November 9th at 3pm EST/8pm GMT at landofzos.com

Hagen von Tulien is a contemporary German artist and occultist. With over 40 years of intense magical theory and practice, he has specialized in creating art as an expression and manifestation of magical states of awareness and its use as an esoteric tool.

Throughout the 1990s Hagen was a key figure in the Magical Pact of the Illuminates of Thanateros (I.O.T.), serving as its section head for Germany.

He is currently a Master-Initiate of the Fraternitas Saturni (F.S.) and an empowered adept of the Voudon Gnostic Current, focused on deeply researching the Saturnian and Voudon Gnosis.

As a Gnostic Bishop of the Ecclesia Gnostica Spiritualis (ordained by Michael Bertiaux), Hagen is dedicated to manifesting the supreme and divine Gnosis within himself while assisting others on their own path to kosmic freedom and liberation.

Art and magic are the two founding pillars upon which his life and experiences are built.