Weiser Antiquarian: Catalogue 262 (David Tibet)

Yet more remarkable content listed in Weiser Antiquarian’s Catalogue 262: Books from the Collection of David Tibet. Sadly, most items have already sold but the catalogue itself makes fascinating reading.

The catalogue comprises a selection of books from the collection of our dear friend David Tibet who is having a tidy up and small down-sizing of his library. As might be expected, there are quite a few Aleister Crowley related titles, and there is also an unusual selection of material relating to the British magical group AMOOKOS (the Arcane and Magickal Order of the Knights of Shambhala) and the tantric teacher Dadaji (Shri Gurudev Mahendranath).