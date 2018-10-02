The Welsh Occult Conference May 11th 10.30. a.m. till 5.30.p.m. Town Hall, Welshpool, Powys, mid-Wales. Tickets £12

Speakers are:

David Rankine on Demonology and the Grimoires

Georgina Allen on Fulcanelli – The Man Who Made the Stone

Sian Humphries on Regardie and the Middle Pillar Ritual

Dr Robert Plimer on Kenneth Grant and the Nightside Tradition

Mike Harris on Working with the Mabinogion

G St M Nottingham on Eliphas Levi and his Magical Legacy

Plus the following stalls: Midian Books, Domini Lunae Apothecary, Courtyard Books…

There is an hourly train from Birmingham that runs via Shrewsbury also a good train service again via Shrewsbury from Manchester and Cardiff…. This is the second Welsh Occult Conference last years event sold out quickly this year there is a bigger venue and with better rail links. For tickets and further information go to the Face Book page: Welsh Occult Conference