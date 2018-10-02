The Welsh Occult Conference May 11th 10.30. a.m. till 5.30.p.m. Town Hall, Welshpool, Powys, mid-Wales. Tickets £12
Speakers are:
- David Rankine on Demonology and the Grimoires
- Georgina Allen on Fulcanelli – The Man Who Made the Stone
- Sian Humphries on Regardie and the Middle Pillar Ritual
- Dr Robert Plimer on Kenneth Grant and the Nightside Tradition
- Mike Harris on Working with the Mabinogion
- G St M Nottingham on Eliphas Levi and his Magical Legacy
Plus the following stalls: Midian Books, Domini Lunae Apothecary, Courtyard Books…
There is an hourly train from Birmingham that runs via Shrewsbury also a good train service again via Shrewsbury from Manchester and Cardiff…. This is the second Welsh Occult Conference last years event sold out quickly this year there is a bigger venue and with better rail links. For tickets and further information go to the Face Book page: Welsh Occult Conference
