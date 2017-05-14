Treadwells Bookshop, London

Friday 9 June

Witchcraft Documentaries of the 1970s

Lecture – Gary Parsons

“Wicca rode on the countercultural sentiment of the late 60s onward. The 60s were a technicolour era, when recreational drugs got big, as did sexual liberation and a mass distrust of authority.”

Dazed interviewed film expert Gary Parsons who comes this evening to discuss the documentaries of the early 1970s, considering the role of Wicca at the time. Clips from rituals and interviews help show what Parsons means when he says witchcraft was an important part of the alternative scene in Britain. Gary Parson interview in full.

Price: £10 Ring, or book online

Time: 7.15 pm for a 7.30 pm start

Treadwells Bookshop

33 Store Street

Bloomsbury

London WC1E 7BS

United Kingdom