They are definitely not the first heavy metal act to sing about Aleister Crowley, but at this point in time, CARONTE are easily the most effective. “Wolves of Thelema” is the Italians’ fourth full-length album and the audible culmination of a steady evolution that has seen them mutate from relatively straightforward doom inclinations toward a wild, deeply gothic and thrillingly eccentric vision of riff-driven occultism.